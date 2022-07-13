Enterprise Security Architect – Gauteng Rosebank

Purpose:

The role is required to assist in the development of a security architecture capability that will continue to mature to address the complex security problems in systems, people and processes including those that emerge in digital business transformation. It incorporates planning and designing processes, Information and Technology components to interact harmoniously while aligned with business requirements to maintain a state of “managed-security-related risk”. Agility in learning core skills and emerging skills based on unique circumstances within the organisation. The Enterprise Security Architect will supervise third-party service providers and internal security teams.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors Degree/National Diploma in IT or equivalent IT related Degree or Diploma.

ITIL & COBIT is mandatory.

Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH highly recommended.

Minimum of 8 years cybersecurity experience.

Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools and enablers.

Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT Security solutions.

Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including projects deployment.

Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI DSS, POPIA, GDPR).

Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.

Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.

Understand IaaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments; native cloud security tools; CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.

Knowledge:

Security Frameworks, Standards and Best Practices:

ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 SOC 2

PCI DSS

NIST SP 800-53

CIS or DISA benchmarks

Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework

Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture

Key Performance Areas:

Architecture and strategy

Privacy Advocacy

Technology Security Architecture

IT Operations & Monitoring

Service Delivery

Leadership

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Security Architecture

Cybersecurity

ITIL

COBIT

CISSP

CRISC

CEH

Network Security Architecture

SABSA

ISO 27001

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position