Integration Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking an Integration Specialist to join their team.

Requirements:

The Integration Analyst finalizes the service model for a SOAP or REST service by editing technical interface artefacts such as WSDLs, XSDs, JSON Schemas and Swaggers.

The Integration Analyst must be experienced in understanding an outline functional design of a service to meet its information requirements, such as physical, field-level input and output data requirements.

Applies fundamental concepts, goals and requirements associated with SOA and service-orientation to conceptualize and define service contracts and service governance impacts

Key Skills (Technologies, systems or software knowledge etc.):

Coding background in either Java or .NET with an understanding of the intricacies of primitive and complex variable types, such as date and time formats

Experience in reading and editing XML Schema Definition (XSD) and JSON Schema files

Experience in reading and editing WSDL and Swagger files

Experienced in analysing interface requirements and designing internally and externally exposed / client facing REST APIs (2+ years) and SOAP services.

Managing swagger definitions, WSDLs and XSDs.

Working with JSON-based and XML-based payloads.

Implementing HTTP REST and SOAP standards.

Desired Skills:

Integration

Analyst

.net

Learn more/Apply for this position