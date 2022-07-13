Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 13, 2022

This is a brilliant opportunity for a SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER to Sign off on TECHNICAL & ARCHITECTURAL Designs while developing highly performant Java applications at an international financial company.

This SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER position is a hybrid position in JOHANNESBURG offering R1M – [URL Removed]

THE ROLE

As the SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for signing off on TECHNICAL & ARCHITECTURAL Designs, while developing highly performant Java applications at an international financial company. You will be implementing end-to-end client-facing applications, capabilities, and frameworks.

Tech Stack: Java EE 7+, Microservices, Apache Maven, Git / Gitlab, and Jenkins.

REQUIRED SKILLS

  • +5 years of Software Development experience
  • Relevant degree or diploma
  • Java 8+ experience
  • SQL experience
  • Experience with Spring Boot and REST service design
  • Knowledge of Java EE 7+, Microservices, clean code, and software patterns
  • Experience with Apache Maven, Git / Gitlab, and Jenkins
  • Experience with Agile (Scrum) methodology

Desired Skills:

  • +5 years of Software Development experience
  • Java 8
  • SQL
  • springboot
  • Rest
  • Java
  • microservices
  • clean code
  • software patterns
  • apache maven
  • git
  • gitlab
  • jenkins
  • agile methodologies

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

THE COMPANY

This is a high-performing, delivery-driven MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY that offers integrated healthcare solutions that are customer-centric and focused on maximized client value by placing emphasis on being a data-driven business. This medical solutions company are market leaders in their field and are backed by giants in the financial services industry.

