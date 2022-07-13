Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a brilliant opportunity for a SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER to Sign off on TECHNICAL & ARCHITECTURAL Designs while developing highly performant Java applications at an international financial company.
This SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER position is a hybrid position in JOHANNESBURG offering R1M – [URL Removed]
THE ROLE
As the SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for signing off on TECHNICAL & ARCHITECTURAL Designs, while developing highly performant Java applications at an international financial company. You will be implementing end-to-end client-facing applications, capabilities, and frameworks.
Tech Stack: Java EE 7+, Microservices, Apache Maven, Git / Gitlab, and Jenkins.
REQUIRED SKILLS
- +5 years of Software Development experience
- Relevant degree or diploma
- Java 8+ experience
- SQL experience
- Experience with Spring Boot and REST service design
- Knowledge of Java EE 7+, Microservices, clean code, and software patterns
- Experience with Apache Maven, Git / Gitlab, and Jenkins
- Experience with Agile (Scrum) methodology
About The Employer:
THE COMPANY
This is a high-performing, delivery-driven MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY that offers integrated healthcare solutions that are customer-centric and focused on maximized client value by placing emphasis on being a data-driven business. This medical solutions company are market leaders in their field and are backed by giants in the financial services industry.