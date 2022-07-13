Junior .Net Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Duties
- Development of core application features
- Contribute to the planning of application features
- Bug squashing and code reviews
- Unit Testing and Automation
- Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
- Delivering high standard of coding
- Problem solving
Skills
- C#
- .NET Core 3.1+
- HTML/ CSS
- MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL
- PowerShell
- Dotnet CLI
- Azure/DevOps is advantageous
- CI/ CD is advantageous
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
