NodeJS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

This is an incredible opportunity for an intermediate Software Developer with agile experience to take ownership of brand-new product features for this leading E-Commerce Media company.

The role is fully remote and paying up to R720K Per Year.

The company will provide you with a full home office setup – laptop, monitor, fibre contribution and UPS.

As Intermediate Node.JS Developer, you will design specifications to create brand new product features, following which you will be able to follow these features from initiation all the way through to completion. You will continually evolve and optimise the company’s systems through test-driven methodology, working with Container programs to develop the company’s brand-new products.

You will collaborate with the entire team (Business Analysts, Product Specialists, UX Designers, etc) to develop these new projects and features, allowing you the opportunity to move into a SENIOR Developer role.

SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS

4+ Years Node.JS experience, preferably with React

Docker/Kubernetes experience

Cloud Technology experience

AWS Certification beneficial

Linux experience

Desired Skills:

React

Docker

Kubernetes

Cloud

AWS

Linux

Node.js

JavaScript React

ReactJS

Front-end

React Native

Node

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

This company apply the latest tech to the Property Industry and have become the leading property site in South Africa, building systems that help buyers and renters find their ideal homes easily. They have created a fully digital property marketplace which includes virtual reality experiences and many other tools to make an informed decision.

Learn more/Apply for this position