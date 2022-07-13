SAP ERP Technical Developer Manager LWSAPTM at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Company based in Midrand is looking for an SAP Technical Developer Manager to join their team on a permanent basis.

Main Purpose of Job

To manage the technical and authorizations team within the ERP SAP landscape.

To deliver on Integration projects and provide subject matter expertise in Enterprise Architecture forums and Firm wide solutions that require integration with SAP solutions

To provide specialist technical support for the SAP Products and ensure that there are no technical issues with the ERP Solutions.

To perform development using SAP Extensibility, iFlows, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP BTP, RPA, and AWS development to deliver on business solutions.

Integration Specialist and Technical developer

Development of new functionality which is defined by the business and would be classified as Customisations as specific development.

AWS knowledge

Development work for Forms etc. and management of Integration layer

Knowledge of Development language and ability to deliver a solution

Resolution of Integration issues

Providing technical and functional expertise across the firm for all business units and all regions (12) to the Business Process Owners (Level P6) and above

Interact with consultants of other modules within the SAP ERP CoE team (internal team) to ensure that all items are logged, and any issues are resolved within SAP Integration and downstream applications

Providing Consultancy advice regarding Integration stream to the ATS Enterprise Architect and other Internal ATS departments like CAD (Application Development team)

Perform root cause analysis both on iFlows and SSIS packages for downstream systems

Work with other ATS Departments to ensure the resolution of Incidents

Change Project Management

Co-ordinate project change for production

Ensuring all 1/4ly releases are performed as scheduled and teams have reviewed the documentation

Ensuring all governance has been adhered to and compliance with the release policy and procedures

Manage the Technical architecture

Implementation of Projects and Change requests

Advising the business on alternative solutions for their business in terms of new scope items released from SAP Cloud to enhance business process efficiencies.

Conducting/facilitating Workshops with the business and other ATS ERP CoE teams to understand requirements and what should be released to the rest of the firm on the Cloud Platform

Acting as a Subject Matter Expert on Integration and SAP Architect and Change Control process

Acting as a Project Manager on the Request or smaller projects (operational level)

Implement Business Solutions

Coordinating change management process during the development phase.

Present new ideas and Innovations to the business

Attend Special Interest Groups, SAP seminars, and conferences

Conduct research with other companies and market leaders

Provide decisions on RPA release requests for business process efficiencies

Management of SAP module Strategy and Architecture

Assist in the documentation and review of the Integration and Authorisations Strategy of the SAP landscape with a Tactical plan & Architecture defined for all domains and applications.

Update and maintain the SAP Solution Architecture for specific SAP modules to show all Inputs and Outputs and other touchpoints

Performing research into SAP roadmaps and trends by using research tools and SAP documentation.

Management of the overall SAP Architecture and ensure that it is kept up to date

Scope Items and Maintenance schedules

Management of New scope items that are released by SAP into the cloud platform and work with businesses to enable the scope item. This is for all areas namely, Finance, procurement, HR, Project Services, reporting, budgeting, and Forecasting

Assist the Functional team in the review of the scope items and whether the company should implement

Management of all Backlog items and items from Business that are tracked on a Backlog tracker and are updated after workshops with the business on improved ways of doing things.

People Management

Management of a team of 4 staff under Technical and SAP Authorisations

Management of Employee Performance and admin for leave, allocation of tasks, and mentorship

Key Performance Area

Interrogates understands, and communicates to team the agreed strategic objectives of both own Service Area and that of the client Service Line/s

Manages the implementation of the strategic imperatives in line with service area strategy relating to:

Implementation of change initiatives within designated area/s

Management of the implementation of the plan on a day-to-day basis with the team

Monitoring skills level in team relating to required outputs, assisting as necessary

Clear and regular communication with project teams and teams on the implementation status

Builds professional relationships within service line/s to understand business needs in area/s of responsibility

Generates and implements innovative ideas and solutions within the area of responsibility in collaboration with team members to enhance/renew service offerings

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Degree (3 years) or National Diploma in IT-related course

SAP Certification in a technical area

At least 10 years in a core Developer role (SSIS, Web services, ABAP)

At least 3 years of management experience in leading a team

Involved in an SAP ERP solution deployment with the Integration team

Ability to lead workshops and conduct presentations to Management and Business leads

Knowledge and working experience in a development language and technical skillset in the Integration landscape

Understanding of Development languages and offering advice to others

Technical Skills and Competencies (order of importance)

Understanding of Technical issues and Development Languages (at least 4-5 of the below)

Systems Architecture and Design

Database Design Methodology

Web services, REST, SOAP

JavaScript, JSON

SAP cloud platform integration

Groovy script

SAP BTP

SAP In-App Extensibility

AWS Cloud

SAP Robotics

SAP UI5

ABAP

SAP Side by Side Extensibility

Postman

Microsoft Azure

SQL

SSIS

XML

.NET development (C#)

