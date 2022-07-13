Systems Analyst (Information Systems) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ X2 Systems Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify)

Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.

Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture

Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts

Responsible for automated interface testing with testing tools like SoapUI/Postman

Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members

Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience