Systems Analyst (Information Systems) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ X2 Systems Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
-
Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify)
-
Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
-
Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture
-
Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts
-
Responsible for automated interface testing with testing tools like SoapUI/Postman
-
Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
-
Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
-
Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
-
Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
-
Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
-
Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
-
Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
-
Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation
Job Requirements:
-
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
-
5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
-
Experience using DB2, Websphere Application Server, SOA, Microservices, Kubernetes
-
Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms
-
Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)
-
Knowledge in Testing Platforms (Postman, SOAPUI)
-
Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarQube, Jenkins)
-
Knowledge of SAP would be advantageous
-
Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
-
Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
-
Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
-
Must have IT Development (Java) and Systems Knowledge
-
Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
-
Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
-
Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems
-
Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
-
Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- Information Systems
- Websphere application server
- DevOps Tools