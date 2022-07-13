Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) at Top Vitae – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Minimum qualification required:
- Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
Minimum years of experience:
- 5+ years’ Experience in Test Automation
8+ years’ Experience in Testing
Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Core Stack:
o Core Java
o Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML)
o Selenium Framework
o Selenium Box
o Cucumber
o Gerkins
o Junit
o Rest-assured
o Mocking
o Maven
o JSON
o Docker
o API and GUI level testing
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- Project management and Test tools used:
o JIRA
o XRay
o Confluence
o Jenkins
- Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing.
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
Role tasks:
- Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.
- Ability to analyse processes from start to finish.
- Communication with Developers, Architect and Product Owners.
- Reporting on Test Results.
- Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.
- Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.
- Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize and support test cases creation.
Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Product Owners.
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
About The Employer:
Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) to join their team!