Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) at Top Vitae – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jul 13, 2022

Minimum qualification required:

  • Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5+ years’ Experience in Test Automation
    8+ years’ Experience in Testing
    Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Core Stack:
o Core Java
o Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML)
o Selenium Framework
o Selenium Box
o Cucumber
o Gerkins
o Junit
o Rest-assured
o Mocking
o Maven
o JSON
o Docker
o API and GUI level testing

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
  • Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Project management and Test tools used:
    o JIRA
    o XRay
    o Confluence
    o Jenkins
  • Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing.
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Role tasks:

  • Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.
  • Ability to analyse processes from start to finish.
  • Communication with Developers, Architect and Product Owners.
  • Reporting on Test Results.
  • Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.
  • Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.
  • Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize and support test cases creation.
    Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
  • Act as a point of contact between Developers and Product Owners.
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) to join their team!

