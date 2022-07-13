Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) at Top Vitae – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Minimum qualification required:

Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)

Minimum years of experience:

5+ years’ Experience in Test Automation

8+ years’ Experience in Testing

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Core Stack:

o Core Java

o Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML)

o Selenium Framework

o Selenium Box

o Cucumber

o Gerkins

o Junit

o Rest-assured

o Mocking

o Maven

o JSON

o Docker

o API and GUI level testing

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Automatic Test Execution.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

Project management and Test tools used:

o JIRA

o XRay

o Confluence

o Jenkins

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing.

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Maintainability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.

Defect workflow adherence.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Role tasks:

Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.

Ability to analyse processes from start to finish.

Communication with Developers, Architect and Product Owners.

Reporting on Test Results.

Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.

Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.

Defining and implementing test plans on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organize and support test cases creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.

Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Product Owners.

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) to join their team!

