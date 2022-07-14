Contract role: ASAP to December 2024
Hybrid working opportunity – Midrand/Pretoria when in office
Senior Level
Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management
Requirements:
- IT Degree
- 8 Years professional experience in Data Analyst
- Functional and Technical process design
- Detailed reports and presentations
- Agile requirement engineering (5 years plus)
- Business processes
- Requirements analysis
- Solutions and initiatives
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Business Analyst
- Supply Chain Management