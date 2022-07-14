Business Intelligence Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

• B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

• Diploma in Business Analysis, and

• Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

• Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

Competencies:

• Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

• Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

• Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS

PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

• Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

• Analytical thinking ability

• Communication skills (verbal and written)

• Facilitation skills

• Quality orientation

• Negotiation skills

• Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

• Facilitation of workshops skills

• Ability to build customer loyalty

• Strong team player

• Motivated self-starter

• Enterprising

Qualifications/ Certification:

Key deliverables:

• Business Analysis Work Plan;

• Business Requirements Specification Document;

• Functional Requirements Specification Document;

• Information Matrix;

• User Stories;

• Change Request Document (where applicable);

• Participate in Quality Assurance;

• Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

• Participate in Regression Testing;

• Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

• Review Training documentation;

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis skills and documents

Business Intelligence Business Analyst

Sales

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

