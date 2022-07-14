Business Intelligence Business Analyst at Reverside

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
• B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
• Diploma in Business Analysis, and
• Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and
• Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
Competencies:
• Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
• Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
• Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS
PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
• Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
• Analytical thinking ability
• Communication skills (verbal and written)
• Facilitation skills
• Quality orientation
• Negotiation skills
• Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
• Facilitation of workshops skills
• Ability to build customer loyalty
• Strong team player
• Motivated self-starter
• Enterprising
Qualifications/ Certification:
Key deliverables:
• Business Analysis Work Plan;
• Business Requirements Specification Document;
• Functional Requirements Specification Document;
• Information Matrix;
• User Stories;
• Change Request Document (where applicable);
• Participate in Quality Assurance;
• Participate in User Acceptance Testing.
• Participate in Regression Testing;
• Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
• Review Training documentation;
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis skills and documents
- Business Intelligence Business Analyst
- Sales
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
