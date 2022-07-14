Dot NET Developer

Looking for young Dot nEt Devlopers as per the following –
Qualifications –
- B.Sc (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification.
Experience:
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within a software development or data engineering
environment.
Competencies:
- Strong .NET CH skills and experience
- Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g. Python, JavaScript, TypeScript)
- Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g. MSSQL, MySQL,
- Datalake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, CosmosDB, etc.)
- Experience working in a cloud environment. AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is
- preferred. (AZ-900 certification is required, but we will assist with writing the exam if you
- don’t have this)
- Debugging and troubleshooting skills
- Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.)
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Python
- Javascript
- typescript
- SQL
- Hadoop
- Postgre
- Datalake
- Cosmos
- Azure
- AZ 900
- debugging
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree