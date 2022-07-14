Front End Web Developer

Would you like to work on local and international property portals?? Then this innovative company is for you!! and what’s more.. ITS FULLY REMOTE!

My client is looking for a Front End Developer who loves software development to join their team

Fully Remote!!!

Requirements :

3+ years Web development

Agile experience

South African citizenship

HTML5, CSS3

LESS and SASS

JavaScript and Jquery

Git/SVN

Understanding of SEO principles

Advantageous

AngularJS, KnockoutJS, React

Adobe Photoshop, Gimp and/or Illustrator

Sketch/Invision

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

Web Development

HTML5

CSS

Javascript

Agile

Fully remoted

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension and much much more

