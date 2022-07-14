Front End Web Developer

Would you like to work on local and international property portals?? Then this innovative company is for you!! and what’s more.. ITS FULLY REMOTE!
My client is looking for a Front End Developer who loves software development to join their team
Fully Remote!!!
Requirements :
- 3+ years Web development
- Agile experience
- South African citizenship
- HTML5, CSS3
- LESS and SASS
- JavaScript and Jquery
- Git/SVN
- Understanding of SEO principles
Advantageous
- AngularJS, KnockoutJS, React
- Adobe Photoshop, Gimp and/or Illustrator
- Sketch/Invision
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- HTML5
- CSS
- Javascript
- Agile
- Fully remoted
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension and much much more