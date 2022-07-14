Full Stack Developer – Cloud – Software Engineer (C#) (Contract) – Gauteng Midrand

Contract role: ASAP to December 2024
Hybrid working opportunity – Midrand/Pretoria when in office
Senior Level
Full Stack Developer – Cloud – C# – Track and Trace Supplier Control
Requirements:
- Masters Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related
- 8 Years C# Development
- 5 Years Frontend Development
- 3 Years Public Cloud (Azure, aws)
- JavaScript; Angular; HTML 5; CSS;
Advantageous:
- Streaming
- Microservices
- Agile experience
Desired Skills:
- Java
- frontend
- backend
- public cloud
- unity