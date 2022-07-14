IT Devops Engineer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Bryanston

One of our clients are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team of engineers.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Providing support to users/administrators of our platform. Supporting and contributing to the growth of best practices for delivery of support services
- Understanding our platform, Cloud technologies and troubleshooting practices to ensure successful resolution of challenging technical situations
- Acting as a customer advocate, prioritizing, and managing assigned incidents and escalations in queue with little or no supervision
- Engaging with the cross functional teams like operations and engineering to build, drive and improve tools and processes for quicker issue resolution
- Mentoring junior team members in the various technologies
- Excellent customer service skills along with the ability to apply technical knowledge to independently work on complex tasks.
- Performing process assessments including suitability, maintainability, and supportability for automations.
- Providing guidance and recommendations for streamlining divisional level processes, systems, procedures, and templates as needed in accordance with best practices.
- Creating process documents; this will include but not limited to gathering requirements, process design and technical specification.
- Driving valuable and insightful metric reporting or business process improvement and benefit realization
- Ensure that throughout the development phase, the process is documented including the development procedures for application use and security
- Oversee the testing of the program prior to its deployment and release
- Examine any program errors in logic and data and make the necessary recommendations to correct the program as required and/or escalate the problem accordingly
- Works with the required teams to assist with the installation and deployment of the application
- Assist with implementation preparation and implementation of the solution into a production environment
- Assist with the resolution of any problems identified in the integration and test phases
- Support all the code sets and implementations that have been implemented in production in accordance with defined Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for the business
- Write and distribute the task descriptions in a production environment to operate and maintain the solution that has been designed and implemented
- Assist with post-implementation process reviews
Knowledge and skills:5+ years ServiceNow ITSM experience.- 3+ years of L3 engineer experience.- L3 DevOps Engineer who understands the platform ServiceNow (5+ years ServiceNow ITSM experience.)- Coding, scripting – development experience crucial – ie: JavaScript, HTML, PowerShell, Python, Bash, and how XML works- About 1 year of experience with docker containers and VMs.- Analyzing and identifying gaps, dev issues, monitoring and maintaining of the ServiceNow system
Experience Required:Strong troubleshooting and debugging skills with automation- Scripting skills using PowerShell primarily but also Python and Bash- 2+ years of experience in Python 3 or JavaScript- Minimum 1 year of experience with docker containers and VMs.
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- ServiceNow
- L3
- engineer
- Devops
- coding
- scripting
- python
- bash
- xml
- Docker
- container
- Vmware
- vm
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years