IT Devops Engineer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Bryanston

One of our clients are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team of engineers.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Providing support to users/administrators of our platform. Supporting and contributing to the growth of best practices for delivery of support services

Understanding our platform, Cloud technologies and troubleshooting practices to ensure successful resolution of challenging technical situations

Acting as a customer advocate, prioritizing, and managing assigned incidents and escalations in queue with little or no supervision

Engaging with the cross functional teams like operations and engineering to build, drive and improve tools and processes for quicker issue resolution

Mentoring junior team members in the various technologies

Excellent customer service skills along with the ability to apply technical knowledge to independently work on complex tasks.

Performing process assessments including suitability, maintainability, and supportability for automations.

Providing guidance and recommendations for streamlining divisional level processes, systems, procedures, and templates as needed in accordance with best practices.

Creating process documents; this will include but not limited to gathering requirements, process design and technical specification.

Driving valuable and insightful metric reporting or business process improvement and benefit realization

Ensure that throughout the development phase, the process is documented including the development procedures for application use and security

Oversee the testing of the program prior to its deployment and release

Examine any program errors in logic and data and make the necessary recommendations to correct the program as required and/or escalate the problem accordingly

Works with the required teams to assist with the installation and deployment of the application

Assist with implementation preparation and implementation of the solution into a production environment

Assist with the resolution of any problems identified in the integration and test phases

Support all the code sets and implementations that have been implemented in production in accordance with defined Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for the business

Write and distribute the task descriptions in a production environment to operate and maintain the solution that has been designed and implemented

Assist with post-implementation process reviews

Knowledge and skills:5+ years ServiceNow ITSM experience.- 3+ years of L3 engineer experience.- L3 DevOps Engineer who understands the platform ServiceNow (5+ years ServiceNow ITSM experience.)- Coding, scripting – development experience crucial – ie: JavaScript, HTML, PowerShell, Python, Bash, and how XML works- About 1 year of experience with docker containers and VMs.- Analyzing and identifying gaps, dev issues, monitoring and maintaining of the ServiceNow system

Experience Required:Strong troubleshooting and debugging skills with automation- Scripting skills using PowerShell primarily but also Python and Bash- 2+ years of experience in Python 3 or JavaScript- Minimum 1 year of experience with docker containers and VMs.

Desired Skills:

ITSM

ServiceNow

L3

engineer

Devops

coding

scripting

python

bash

xml

Docker

container

Vmware

vm

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position