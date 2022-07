Java Production Support Consultant at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Tech Stack

Language : Java SE, Java EE 7/8 and web services.

SOAP, SoapUi

Continuous integration : Jenkins and GIT

Programming tool : IntelliJ

Singleton, factory, builder, strategy, delegator data.

Mysql, postgress, shell scripting

App server :Jboss

Docker containers

Operating System: Linux

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

