Java Production Support Consultant at Reverside

Jul 14, 2022

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Tech Stack

  • Language : Java SE, Java EE 7/8 and web services.

  • SOAP, SoapUi

  • Continuous integration : Jenkins and GIT

  • Programming tool : IntelliJ

  • Singleton, factory, builder, strategy, delegator data.

  • Mysql, postgress, shell scripting

  • App server :Jboss

  • Docker containers

  • Operating System: Linux

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

