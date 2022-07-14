MIT Service Desk: Jnr Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Jnr Service Desk Engineer
A leading successful telecoms company based in Johannesburg, requires a Service Desk Engineer for their Managed Services division.
Must have previous Service Desk or IT Support experience
2+ years’ experience with MS Servers
MS 365 and networking as well as working with ticketing systems
In addition the person must have A+ and N+ and ideally MCSA or MCSE and be articulate and able to troubleshoot.
This is a great opportunity to grow and gain more certifications working within a dynamic and growing team.
Desired Skills:
- Service Desk
- IT Support
- MS Servers
- MS 365