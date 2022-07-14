Network Technician at Gold Fields Group Services (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Westonaria

Company description:

Gold Fields Group Services (Pty) Ltd

Job description: South Deep is recruiting!

This is an opportunity to bring your expertise to a warm family of professionals, working together to become a beacon of pride for our people, communities, stakeholders and shareholders.

At South Deep, we value each person’s contribution and support your ongoing development, helping you to achieve your career aspirations.

POSITION: Network Technician

JOB GRADING: C-Upper

DEPARTMENT: Technical Business Intelligence

SITE: South Deep Gold Mine

The Network Technician carries out specialised technical functions in the construction, installation, maintenance, repair, overhaul and configuration of underground and surface operational technology networks across the mine. Aligned to South Deep’s Mine of the Future strategy, the Network Technician, through the deployment of innovative operational technology, will enable the optimisation of mining processes within the prescribed mining guidelines, policies and procedures. The deployment of this technology will prove valuable in setting South Deep apart from its competitors, making it a true Mine of the Future, today.

Minimum Requirements:

* Be in possession of a Grade 12 / N3 qualification or equivalent.

* Tertiary qualified with a National Diploma in PC Engineering.

* Be in possession of both COMPTIA A+ and COMPTA N+ certificates.

* Have at least 5 years’ experience in either Information Technology; Industrial Networking and CISCO

* Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the Gold Fields Occupational Health Centre and pass a Heat Tolerance Screening test, and such other tests as may be required to assess the applicant’s suitability for employment.

* Must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or be fully vaccinated by the date of the commencement of employment.

Key Competencies:

* Proven safety leadership / stewardship

* Sound interpersonal, collaborative and communication skills

* Proven diagnostic, problem-solving and decision-making skills

* Able to work safely in a fast paced environment and meet deadlines

* Proven track record in the construction, installation, maintenance, repair, overhaul and configuration of operational technology, including relevant software and applications

* Working knowledge of ethernet and industrial networks, sound knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems and Linux based Operating systems.

* Working knowledge of hand and electrical tools

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Adhere to all Health & Safety policies, procedures and standards

* Maintain Operational technology by conducting fault finding assessments and inspections on devices to promote preventative maintenance on the operational technology systems and infrastructure

* Evaluate the applicability and relevance of firmware and software and perform updates where functional enhancement is required.

* Continuously engage research into relevant systems and technologies to design and recommend optimisation proposals that enables seamless interfaces and integration between operational systems and associated architecture

* Conduct fault finding on OT components and where necessary repair in line with the set standards and procedures

* Identify, evaluate and test for new technologies that can be deployed at the mine to optimise processes

* Conduct ongoing monitoring and evaluation of implemented OT solutions to ensure safety and operational effectiveness across the mine

* Draft and compile reports on availability of systems and projects assigned for review by key stakeholders.

* Transfer skills to junior technicians through coaching and mentoring

Closing Date: 21 July 2022

Please note that the Gold Fields code of conduct strictly prohibits the exchange of any payment as part of its recruitment process.

Should you require any assistance or have any challenges in applying for a position, please contact Rosy Monyaki on [Phone Number Removed]; or Phindile Lubisi on [Phone Number Removed]; at the Engagement center Recruitment hub.

Gold Fields is committed to the achievement and maintenance of diversity and equity in employment

NOTE: all relevant certificates must be attached to your CV in order to be considered for shortlisting

Desired Skills:

COMPTIA A+

COMPTA N+

CISCO

Industrial Networking

Industrial Networking

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

Health Plan

Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position