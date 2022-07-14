PHP Developer at Healthcare Administrators

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

Key duties of this role include the writing of PHP scripts and coding to create or modify software and applications according to the client’s needs. Other tasks also include troubleshooting any errors or issues relating to PHP programs and creating documentation for the same.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.

Troubleshoot and fix any issues relating to PHP programs.

Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.

Test and develop software for client applications.

Create documentation for software created.

Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.

Produce results effectively and within the deadlines set.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Able to follow clear instructions according to client demands.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Creative ability to produce effective solutions to client problems.

Good team player that is enthusiastic about delivering results.

Desired Skills:

IT Degree

Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar field

Proven experience as a PHP developer in a competitive environment

Good understating of of website integration and software creation

Strong knowledge of PHP coding and web-based applications

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare Administrators

Employer & Job Benefits:

Healthcare Administrators

Learn more/Apply for this position