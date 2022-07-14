Senior IT Project Manager at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Senior Project Manager with Microsoft Dynamics experience to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience across various Industries whilst working hybrid, this role is for you!

Project Manager – Hybrid Work Model

Experience with development in Microsoft Dynamics an advantage

Experience with development of ISV products

Experience working in Agile environment

Desired Skills:

Dynamics

Project

Project Manager

PMP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

