SharePoint Applications and Development Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

To support, maintain and enhance the applications of the department in the company to ensure systems’ availability, health and optimal performance
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Support company’s applications by monitoring the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management as well as systems’ availability, health and optimal performance.
- Maintain company’s applications by applying corrective measures (e.g. patches, upgrades and bug fixes).
- Proactively monitor all application upgrades, new releases and product replacements which could affect the assigned application.
- Configure the application infrastructure to ensure optimal performance.
- Install new features to enable new functionality.
- Investigate and resolve medium-to-high complexity technical issues by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders on allocated applications.
- Provide reports and recommendations on solution performance and system availability to senior management and other relevant stakeholders.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelor Degree (NQF7) in Computer Science, information Management, Information Technology OR equivalent;
- Six to eight years of experience in SharePoint Administration and Development;
- Solid knowledge of Nintex workflow;
- Solid knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server, IIS, TCP/IP, VLAN;
- A SharePoint administration certification; and
- Experience with setting up, maintaining and upgrading SharePoint environments.
Desired Skills:
- • Conceptual thinking
- • Effective communication
- • Drive for results