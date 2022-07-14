SharePoint Applications and Development Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 14, 2022

To support, maintain and enhance the applications of the department in the company to ensure systems’ availability, health and optimal performance
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Support company’s applications by monitoring the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management as well as systems’ availability, health and optimal performance.

  • Maintain company’s applications by applying corrective measures (e.g. patches, upgrades and bug fixes).

  • Proactively monitor all application upgrades, new releases and product replacements which could affect the assigned application.

  • Configure the application infrastructure to ensure optimal performance.

  • Install new features to enable new functionality.

  • Investigate and resolve medium-to-high complexity technical issues by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders on allocated applications.

  • Provide reports and recommendations on solution performance and system availability to senior management and other relevant stakeholders.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Bachelor Degree (NQF7) in Computer Science, information Management, Information Technology OR equivalent;

  • Six to eight years of experience in SharePoint Administration and Development;

  • Solid knowledge of Nintex workflow;

  • Solid knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server, IIS, TCP/IP, VLAN;

  • A SharePoint administration certification; and

  • Experience with setting up, maintaining and upgrading SharePoint environments.

Desired Skills:

  • • Conceptual thinking
  • • Effective communication
  • • Drive for results

Learn more/Apply for this position