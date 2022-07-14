Software Engineer Team Leader

A vacancy is available for a Software Engineer to form part of a team to design, develop, debug, test, and support software.

Qualification/s Required:

Minimum a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer science

Desired: Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer science

Skills Required:

Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development.

Experience with Web-based management system implementation and REST API’s.

Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, C# and My SQL.

Experience with IXP/NFP software development, with C or Assembler as desired.

Knowledge of DevOps in general.

Experience in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g. Bash, Bourne shell, Python).

Additional recommendations: Experience with multi-threaded programming.

Experience with embedded operating systems platforms such as Linux, Unix and other.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools).

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.

Knowledge of hardware architecture such as ARM, MIPS and X86.

Knowledge of major IP protocols, interfaces and hardware subsystems i.e., TCP, IP, Ethernet, ARP, ICMP and/or UDP.

Knowledge of network device operations. such as parsing, classifying, filtering and forwarding traffic.

Knowledge of network switching and routers, L2 bridging, STP and L3 routing.

Knowledge and experience w.r.t. the implementation of network protocols, device driver and network stack internals for Linux.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies (Advantageous):

Knowledge of network protocols.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies.

Experience with Linux kernel development.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL).

