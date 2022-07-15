Digital Business Analyst

Our client, based in Cape Town seeks a skilled Digital Business Analyst to support business through analysis and understanding of all electronic communication to enable digital collections. Assist in improving and analysing all aspects of digital communication and digital channel improvements for the digital eBranch.

Under the management and direction of the Chief Digital Officer, the Digital Business Analyst

will have the following responsibilities (including but not limited to);

Drive digital collections through detailed analysis relating to improved design and enhancedcommunication of campaigns for digital customers

Segmentation and targeting using A|B testing

Deliverability monitoring and campaign reporting

Assist with UX improvements and optimisation of digital channels

Map out customer journeys

Have a working knowledge of Google Analytics and Qlik

Use SQL to build reports and analyse data

Work cross-functionally with, IT, operations, and analytics to execute projects

Drive revenue and improve ROI on digital campaigns and collections

Support the eBranch with Organisation’s Community and Nexidia voice analytics tool

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree

1-2 years Management consulting experience

Advance Excel

UX and CX

Google Analytics

Qlik reporting

SQL coding

Management consulting

Digital marketing

Solid proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Knowledge and Skills

Analytical

Big picture thinking

Strong project management skills

A strategic and creative thinker with proven analytical and problem solving capabilities

Exceptional interpersonal skills; ability to interact and communicate with all levels of the organization

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Take responsibility for actions and ownership over tasks and duties

Desire to take initiative

Passion for efficiency and always finding ways to improve processes

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Microsoft Office Suite

SQL coding

UX and CX

Qlik reporting

Digital Marketing

management consulting

google analytics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Employer is a Specialist Financial Services firm that provides credit management solutions to established credit grantors across the banking, retailer, and service-providing industries.

Culture-wise, they are looking for someone who will contribute to the group nature, fast-paced solution engineering mind-set, and continuous exploring of new ideas and concepts. They are a team of self-starters who enjoy pushing the boundaries of what it takes to stay ahead of the game!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical cover

Funeral Plan

Group Life Assurance

Disability Cover

Learn more/Apply for this position