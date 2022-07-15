Full Stack Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 15, 2022

Requirements:

  • Sound knowledge in Java and JAVA EE (JPA, EJB, CDI, JAX-RS)
  • Very familiar with Test Driven Development
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies
  • Git
  • Maven or Jenkins
  • Sound experience in developing backend applications:
  • Architecture and Interface Design for cloud native apps.
  • Data modelling and Database technologies (relational).
  • Implementation of Backend Services.
  • Experience in automated testing, TDD, BDT
  • Experienced and certified on AZ104 – Azure Administrator or be an experienced Kubernetes Certified Developer.
  • Knowledge of Kubernetes. The business applications are deployed into an Azure Kubernetes cluster (AKS). The CI/CD pipeline builds images in Azure AKS.
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
  • Experience building frontends using technologies like Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SASS

Responsibilities:

  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance
  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Development of User training
  • Execution of System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Management of Penetration Test
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel 3 times a year for up to 2 weeks to Munich (Germany)
  • Willing to continuously learn.
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

Desired Skills:

  • Full stack
  • Java
  • jave ee
  • Backend
  • Git
  • maven
  • Jenkins
  • architecture
  • interface design
  • data modelling
  • Automated testing
  • Azure
  • kubernetes
  • AKS
  • Front end

Learn more/Apply for this position