Full Stack Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Requirements:
- Sound knowledge in Java and JAVA EE (JPA, EJB, CDI, JAX-RS)
- Very familiar with Test Driven Development
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design for cloud native apps.
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational).
- Implementation of Backend Services.
- Experience in automated testing, TDD, BDT
- Experienced and certified on AZ104 – Azure Administrator or be an experienced Kubernetes Certified Developer.
- Knowledge of Kubernetes. The business applications are deployed into an Azure Kubernetes cluster (AKS). The CI/CD pipeline builds images in Azure AKS.
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
- Experience building frontends using technologies like Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SASS
Responsibilities:
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Development of User training
- Execution of System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Management of Penetration Test
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel 3 times a year for up to 2 weeks to Munich (Germany)
- Willing to continuously learn.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
Desired Skills:
- Full stack
- Java
- jave ee
- Backend
- Git
- maven
- Jenkins
- architecture
- interface design
- data modelling
- Automated testing
- Azure
- kubernetes
- AKS
- Front end