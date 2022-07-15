IT Support Engineer at Application Technology

Current Positions:

Office based Onsite and Remote IT Support Engineer – Norwood JHB (Ref: ATOB001)

Client based Onsite IT Support Engineer – Strijdom Park JHB (Ref: ATCB002)

Minimum Requirements:

Matric, A+, N+, MCSE (or equivalent)

IT Diploma or other relevant IT qualification will be a bonus

SA Citizenship

Driver’s license and dependable own vehicle

Minimum of three years relevant experience

Contactable references

Competencies:

Good written and verbal communication skills

Pressure resilient

Independent

Results driven

Sense of urgency

Proactive

Working Knowledge of:

MS Windows and MS Office

O365

Azure

Hardware

Networking / WiFi

Fortigate

General Troubleshooting

Key performance areas will be:

Provide first line remote and/or onsite support to clients

Respond to and resolve tickets on the helpdesk within stipulated timeframes

Servicing, repair, configuration of PCs, servers, and network equipment

Rollouts of new installations, network upgrades, projectsWorking Hours:

Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (outside these hours when projects are taking place)

Remuneration:

Market related, based on proven work output and abilities

Start Date:

As soon as possible

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

MCSE

IT DIPLOMA

MS Word

MS Office

OFFICE 365

MS Azure

FortiGate

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are looking for versatile and independent IT Support Engineers, who will be responsible for providing support to our clients. It’s a great time to join our dynamic team of IT professionals, in a growing MSP environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Monthly Salary

Learn more/Apply for this position