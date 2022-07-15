Java Backend Developer

One of the worlds global giants is looking for a Back-end Java Developer to join their team. This forward-thinking monolith is seeking a team player that is familiar with abroad ethics and is consistent in problem solving.
Requirements:
- Java & it’s ecosystem (e.g JVM)
- Docker & AWS ECS
- Relational database design and data modelling
- REST Services
Role Responsibilities:
- Define and communicate technical and design requirements
- Develop, test and maintain functional features
- Build high quality reusable code
- Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle
- Troubleshoot and debug applications
- Collaborate with team members
- Stay up to date with best practices
- Active participation in Agile ceremonies
