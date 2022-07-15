Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Source control Management

Linux System Administration

Automation

CI/CD eg Jenkins,

Cloud (Azure)

Containerization (Docker)

Orchestration (Kubernetes)

Monitoring Tools and setup

Troubleshooting Technical issues (e.g., like networking, permissions)

Security

Able to improve Architecture from an Infrastructure perspective

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

Java

spring boot

Java 8

Spring Framework

Java Development

Core Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position