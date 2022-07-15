Java Developer

Jul 15, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Source control Management
  • Linux System Administration
  • Automation
  • CI/CD eg Jenkins,
  • Cloud (Azure)
  • Containerization (Docker)
  • Orchestration (Kubernetes)
  • Monitoring Tools and setup
  • Troubleshooting Technical issues (e.g., like networking, permissions)
  • Security
  • Able to improve Architecture from an Infrastructure perspective

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • spring boot
  • Java 8
  • Spring Framework
  • Java Development
  • Core Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position