Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.
This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Source control Management
- Linux System Administration
- Automation
- CI/CD eg Jenkins,
- Cloud (Azure)
- Containerization (Docker)
- Orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Monitoring Tools and setup
- Troubleshooting Technical issues (e.g., like networking, permissions)
- Security
- Able to improve Architecture from an Infrastructure perspective
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- spring boot
- Java 8
- Spring Framework
- Java Development
- Core Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years