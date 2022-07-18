C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist

Jul 18, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Experience with:

  • C# core
  • Asp.netcore
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • #C
  • AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

