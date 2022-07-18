Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
Experience with:
- C# core
- Asp.netcore
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- #C
- AZURE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years