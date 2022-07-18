C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Experience with:

C# core

Asp.netcore

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

#C

AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

