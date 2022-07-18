Java Developer (Mid-Snr) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mid-Snr Java Developer – Mid-Senior Roles available

Flexible time US/SA Hours – Fully Remote Role – Ongoing Contract

One of clients based in the US is looking to employ Mid to Snr Java Developers to join their team working fully remote from South Africa.

More in detailed information will be presented by our client in their interviews.

If you are willing to work flexible US/SA overlapping hours, please continue reading.

As a Mid-Snr Java Developer, you should be well versed in one or many of the following standard or enterprise skills:

Enterprise Java Bean (EJB)

J2EE framework

XML, jQuery, XSL

Linux/Unix Windows Platform and Solaris

Oracle database SQL and JDBC

Java XML Parsing, Coding

Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)

Perl and Python

I Text for RTF Generation

Java-based Web services

Java Servlet Technology

Desired Skills:

Java

Software Development

Good Communication Skills

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)

– Some flexible work hours

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Flexitime

Work From Home

Learn more/Apply for this position