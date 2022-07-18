Junior ICT Support Engineer

- Strong troubleshooting skills.
- Organized, structured and attention to detail.
- Ability to work in a team or alone.
- Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.
- Self-starter.
- Customer focused.
- Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).Personal Profile
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verba
Desired Skills:
- – Microsoft Azure and Office 365 exposure
- Python
- power shell
- PRTG
- WSUS
- Mcse
- Linux
- VMware VCP
- Cobit/ITIL
- Apache
- Tomcat
- IIS
- Zabbix
- Mikrotik
- N+ International and/or Cisco
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma