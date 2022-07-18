Project Manager

The Purpose:

A Hybrid role of project management (PM) and business analysis (BA). is open. The candidate will project manage various new business opportunities and products being onboarded by the company.

Minimum Requirement’s:

Degree (Business)

Minimum of 3 years business analysis experience

Minimum of 3 years project management experience

Responsibilities:

Project Management

Planning and Scoping

Project Execution

Business Analysis

Stakeholder management

Revenues and Costs

Behavioral (COMP)

Accuracy

Professional

Resilient

Stress tolerance

Team Player

Time Management

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Process Management

Cost Management

Stakeholder Engagement

Business Analysis

Business value chain

Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

