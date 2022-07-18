Senior Field Technician

You will be expected to install and resolve issues with services running over wireless networking equipment from top tier vendors such as Radwin, Cambium, Ignite and Ubiquity, as well as fibre from South Africa’s top open access providers.

Duties:

Provide efficient and professional installations to the Company’s clients

Troubleshoot internet connectivity problems for clients having speed issues or coverage issues

Router Configuration

Radio and network configuration

Clean cable runs

Meeting Daily for technical meeting

Ability to work under pressure

Technical Literacy

Problem Solving

Desired Skills:

Performing troubleshooting to network failures

LAN infrastructure and fix minor or major problems/bugs

Evaluate network performance and find ways of improvement

Good knowledge of LAN/WAN networks

TCP/IP protocols and network technologies

Good communication skills

Proven experience as network technician or relevant position

Willing to work Overtime and standby

Basic knowledge in wireless networking (ubiquiti/Radwin)

Good client skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– The WIBER team have over 25 years’ experience in the networking world including a few others such as high access installations, UX & UI design and programme development.

– As a team, we are learning every day to create better faster and more innovative ways to take the internet to a new level, at the end of each day our biggest teachers are our customers from the first customer that came on board and took that leap of faith to the first time we decided to leave our day to day jobs and begin our dreams, we listened each and every time and have taken it with us on the goal to achieve the greatest network we know of.

– We at Wibersolutions want you to know that every time you click on that mouse button to load that web page. Somewhere out there the Wiber team are giving their 100% maximum effort to deliver the fastest most reliable service available.

– Wibersolutions built its entire infrastructure from scratch, from planning the first fibre cable to the first licensed wireless backhaul. Wibersolutions invested in our own network to make sure that we have 100% This allows us to manage our contentions properly and to be able to give accurate feedback when any problems may arise.

– Wibersolutions uses end to end high-capacity fibre that is connected to our licensed backhaul wireless radio links to give the very best last-mile latencies and speeds.

– Our highly skilled network engineers designed our network to be the highest standard using carrier-class wireless and fibre infrastructure that rivals even the biggest most successful ISPs around!

– We are continuously upgrading and learning about new technologies to make sure that our wireless and fibre network is of the highest standard and that it is maintained properly, whether it is making sure every screw is stainless steel and making sure every cable is crimped and spliced correctly. When it comes to our network, perfection is the only standard we have.

– At Wibersolutions we understand how important it is to have maximum uptime to make sure that everyone stays We have systems in place that monitor our network 24/7 to make sure that everything is running the way it should be.

– We do not just deliver internet, we deliver

– The Wiber team have over 10 years experience in outdoor wireless and cabled networking so you are in good hands

