Full Stack Developer (PHP) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Woodstock

A talented Full Stack Developer (PHP) who loves to tackle new technology and solve interesting challenges while making great products is sought by a fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Advertising Agency to join its team. You must be able maintain existing WordPress and Laravel projects that are fairly complex and help with the implementation of new tools and features e.g., financial calculators with custom graphs, forms or maps. Building new components for blogs or services. You will require 4+ years’ experience in a Full Stack or Backend Development role with strong proficiency in PHP, Laravel, Vue, Angular, React, WordPress & other CMSs. Your tech tools should also include HTML5, SASS, CSS, JavaScript and GIT.

Work with technical leadership to implement new, improve on and maintain services and products.

Evaluate and adopt new technologies.

Maintain and where necessary promote best practices.

4+ Years’ experience in a Full-Stack or Backend Software Development role.

Strong experience with PHP, Modern Backend Frameworks (e.g., Laravel etc.) and exposure to modern Front-End Frameworks (Vue, Angular, React).

Strong experience with WordPress and other CMS’s.

Experience using HTML5, SASS & CSS, JavaScript.

GIT, Version Control understanding to a high level.

Experience working in an Agile environment (SCRUM).

Advantageous –

Experience in any other server-side languages.

Experience building distributed systems leveraging AWS or other Cloud services.

DevOps experience.

Strong Interpersonal skills with emphasis on verbal and written communication.

Willing to worth and learn from others.

Take initiative and work well in a team.

