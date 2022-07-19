Project Manager Ã¢?? IT Infrastructure – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Project Manager ?? IT Infrastructure to join our team in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.
Role Objective: Provide leadership in project governance, scheduling, tracking, and reporting throughout the project lifecycle.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Certified Project Management Professional
Preferred Qualifications:
- Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems
- Scrum Master and ITIL 4 Foundation
Experience required:
- More than 10 years of work experience in the IT industry.
- A minimum of 5 years of those as a Project Manager IT Infrastructure and preferably with 3 years in business transitions.
- PMP or Scrum Master certified Project Manager with strong knowledge of ITIL4.
- Knowledge of IT Services, Networking, Server Hardware and Software (HP, Dell, Nutanix).
Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Provide leadership in project governance, scheduling, tracking, and reporting throughout the project lifecycle.
- Project Management and transitions of business Information Systems