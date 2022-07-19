Provider Network Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client in the healthcare insurance space is looking for a Provider Network Consultant in the KZN area.

Responsibility:

Develop integrated networks with quality providers yielding a geographically competitive, broadly accessible, stable network that achieves company objectives.

Evaluate practices in analysing member care, and trend quality compliance at the provider level.

Develop action plans and programs to support provider practices in continuous quality improvement using approved guidelines.

Responsible for provider education, contract compliance, and resolving provider concerns and issues

Negotiate all Provider Network, casualty, and Hospital contracts on an individual basis and or in groups

(IPA’s and discipline-specific groups) where appropriate.

Partner with internal stakeholders to create a seamless experience for providers.

Continuous risk management of all providers and take action in areas where costs are exuberant.

Identify and resolve network access gaps or perceived gaps.

Supply monthly management reports.

Qualifications:

Matric

FAIS Compliant

RE 5 and Class of Business

Valid Drivers Licence

Skills and Experience:

At least 2-5 years of experience in a similar role

Sound understanding of the South African Health industry, options, benefits, etc.

Ability to develop interpersonal business relationships with network providers and internal business partners leading to high provider and member satisfaction.

Meeting targets and regulatory requirements.

Must have experience in working with all provider types and understand the logic as to how providers’ administration systems work for claims to be submitted.

Must have a working knowledge of behavioural health provider business operations and analytical abilities to resolve provider issues.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Computer literate – MS Office suite, i.e. Word and Excel a must.

A good understanding of claims risk profiling.

This position requires extensive travelling.

Ability to travel to all providers.

Desired Skills:

Healthcare insurance

MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

A leading healthcare insurance provider in South Africa

