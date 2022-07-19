Python Backend Engineer – Gauteng

Jul 19, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Python Backend Engineer for Johannesburg and Cape Town. The Python Backend Engineerwill be responsible for understanding requirements and building solutions under a serverless architecture model and will report directly to the Product Owner and the Team Leader.

Skills and Experience:

  • AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB
  • AWS API Gateway
  • Terraform
  • Python 3.9
  • Pytest
  • Knowledge of Rest API integrations
  • Openapi, swagger
  • GitHub actions for CI CD
  • Docker and Docker compose
  • Makefile
  • Apache velocity language

Key Accountabilities:

  • Build solutions from requirements received from product owner.
  • Be able to work in agile environment.
  • Able to build POC solutions and demonstrate/present.
  • Able to elaborate and present his work efforts twice a month in openmeeting company sessions.
  • Be able to brainstorm solutions with team member.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Be available to work in an office when it??s necessary.
  • Be able to report on his work using agile tools such as JIRA.
  • Be able to elaborate and document his work in confluence.
  • Communicative and pro active.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Strategic
  • Leading with Influence
  • Collaboration (Relating)
  • Customer First
  • Execution
  • Innovation (Perspective)
  • Personal Mastery (Learning

Learn more/Apply for this position