Python Backend Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Python Backend Engineer for Johannesburg and Cape Town. The Python Backend Engineerwill be responsible for understanding requirements and building solutions under a serverless architecture model and will report directly to the Product Owner and the Team Leader.

Skills and Experience:

AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB

AWS API Gateway

Terraform

Python 3.9

Pytest

Knowledge of Rest API integrations

Openapi, swagger

GitHub actions for CI CD

Docker and Docker compose

Makefile

Apache velocity language

Key Accountabilities:

Build solutions from requirements received from product owner.

Be able to work in agile environment.

Able to build POC solutions and demonstrate/present.

Able to elaborate and present his work efforts twice a month in openmeeting company sessions.

Be able to brainstorm solutions with team member.

Good communication skills.

Be available to work in an office when it??s necessary.

Be able to report on his work using agile tools such as JIRA.

Be able to elaborate and document his work in confluence.

Communicative and pro active.

Personality and Attributes:

Strategic

Leading with Influence

Collaboration (Relating)

Customer First

Execution

Innovation (Perspective)

Personal Mastery (Learning

