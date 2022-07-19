Senior Business Analyst at Mindcor

Our client, a leader in their industry, is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to translate business requrements across functional and process, data, people and workflow to execute and enable change initiatives.

Requirements

Relevant Degree

PMBOK or similar certification

Change management experience

3-5 years experience in a senior BA role

Financial Services experience

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Change Management

Leadership/Management Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

