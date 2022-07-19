Senior Project Manager

Jul 19, 2022

One of the biggest names in HR consulting is seeking a Senior Project Manager to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Overall, 10 years + experience within Project Management
  • Previous experience as a Scrum Master beneficial
  • Experience in Jira and / or other project management tools is critical
  • Proven Experience in successfully rolling out software projects into Client Sites, specifically focused on software related projects as opposed to Infrastructure / hardware related projects
  • Proven Experience in managing projects from conception to end both internally and externally focused
  • Experience managing and executing projects using PMBOK / Prince2 standards
  • Proven success in the execution of projects, in line with the project plan
  • Proven experience in working on multiple projects simultaneously
  • Experience in working with various methodologies (i.e. Waterfall, )

Minimum Requirements:

  • B.Degree in Business Management / Informatics or related field preferable
  • PMBOK, Prince2 or equivalent qualification
  • Project Management Professional Certification will be beneficial
  • Exposure within a Payroll/HR Technology environment will be beneficial

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • PMBOK
  • Prince 2
  • HR
  • Payroll
  • Project Management
  • Scrum Master
  • Waterfall

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position