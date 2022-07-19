Solution Architect [Security] – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting aSolution Architect [Security] to join our team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.

To qualify for this role must have 5 years’ experience in a Security Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Security Service Provider environment

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric certificate

Past Technical Security Certification

Strong ICT Information Security Architecture knowledge

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor??s Degree in Information Technology

CISSP [Certified Information Systems Security Professional]

Experience Required:

5 years?? experience in a Security Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Security Service Provider environment

Extensive experience working with Security information and event management (SIEM) technology

Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology.

Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Security Service Provider capacity

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Design and build new Cyber Security Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes

Fully operationalize new services into Security Operations.

Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.

Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.

Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Keeping all parties involved with progress.

Personality and Attributes:

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards

Senior person with strong technical skills

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services security solutions

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

Learn more/Apply for this position