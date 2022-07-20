Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Developer Android

Designs, develops, and implements Android mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Android developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

About the Position

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

7 + Years of Android Development experience

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Familiar with UML

Ability to learn new languages and technologies

Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

Attention to detail

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Android Studio

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Android

WebLogic, Apache

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

J2EE

Desired Skills:

Android Development

UML

SoapUI (SOAP)

REST client (JSON)

Android Studio

Atlassian tool suite (Jira

Confluence)

WebLogic

Apache

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position