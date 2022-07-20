Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 20, 2022

Business Analyst
Remote/Hybrid

  • You will partner with PO and PM to understand and articulate product vision and roadmap for customers
  • Facilitate and lead Agile ceremonies and onboarding trainings for new comers
  • Help business from different areas to achieve valuable and reliable outcomes
  • Help the team on evaluating dependencies and setting realistic work prioritization
  • Work with the technical team to translate business requirements into technical solution
  • Analyse the As-Is situation and collaborate with clients to create artifacts (epics, stories, etc.) to maximize value
  • Facilitate analysis workshops/meetings with senior client stakeholders to outline business vision, objective, product roadmap and a project release plan
  • Collaborate with teammates on the analysis and design of complex business solutions using the latest data provisioning technologies
  • Be involved on sharing knowledge, mentoring and evangelizing Agile, Lean, and Continuous Development best practices.
  • Understanding the finance domain and processes is essential for this role.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • As-is process

