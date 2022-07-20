C# Developer at Ntice Search

Jul 20, 2022

Our client, Bitventure, a software solutions company who specialize in digital verification and payment solutions that secure seamless and secure onboarding of customers, suppliers and employees, is looking to hire a C# Developer, based in Bedfordview

The ideal candidate must have a passion for software development and will be responsible for the development of new software features and services.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Develop new software features and services according to specifications
  • Collaborate in various team activities / ceremonies such as daily stand-up and code reviews
  • Assist the support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets
  • Continuous skills improvement and actively seek ways to improve and streamline existing software services / implementation
  • Code testing before submission for peer-review

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Degree or Diploma in Software Development / Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science

  • 3 – 6 years plus experience in developing and maintaining software applications
  • Technology used: C#, .Net, RESTAPI (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, JAVA, PostgreSQL and AWS

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Keen interest in the Fintech industry
  • Self-managed

Salary:

  • Market related

Please Note:

This is an office-based position and as such, no remote working requests / applications will be considered

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • C#
  • .Net

Learn more/Apply for this position