C# Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, Bitventure, a software solutions company who specialize in digital verification and payment solutions that secure seamless and secure onboarding of customers, suppliers and employees, is looking to hire a C# Developer, based in Bedfordview

The ideal candidate must have a passion for software development and will be responsible for the development of new software features and services.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop new software features and services according to specifications

Collaborate in various team activities / ceremonies such as daily stand-up and code reviews

Assist the support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets

Continuous skills improvement and actively seek ways to improve and streamline existing software services / implementation

Code testing before submission for peer-review

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Software Development / Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science

3 – 6 years plus experience in developing and maintaining software applications

Technology used: C#, .Net, RESTAPI (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, JAVA, PostgreSQL and AWS

Knowledge and Skills:

Keen interest in the Fintech industry

Self-managed

Salary:

Market related

Please Note:

This is an office-based position and as such, no remote working requests / applications will be considered

Desired Skills:

Software Development

C#

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position