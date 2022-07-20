C# Developer at Ntice Search – Gauteng Germiston

Our client, Bitventure, a software solutions company who specialize in digital verification and payment solutions that secure seamless and secure onboarding of customers, suppliers and employees, is looking to hire a C# Developer, based in Bedfordview
The ideal candidate must have a passion for software development and will be responsible for the development of new software features and services.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Develop new software features and services according to specifications
- Collaborate in various team activities / ceremonies such as daily stand-up and code reviews
- Assist the support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets
- Continuous skills improvement and actively seek ways to improve and streamline existing software services / implementation
- Code testing before submission for peer-review
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in Software Development / Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science
- 3 – 6 years plus experience in developing and maintaining software applications
- Technology used: C#, .Net, RESTAPI (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, JAVA, PostgreSQL and AWS
Knowledge and Skills:
- Keen interest in the Fintech industry
- Self-managed
Salary:
- Market related
Please Note:
This is an office-based position and as such, no remote working requests / applications will be considered
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- C#
- .Net