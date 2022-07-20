Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Main purpose of the position:
- Source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited University or College
- Minimum 3-5 year’s work experience as a Data Analyst from a Retail or Credit Finance background essential
- Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python
- Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation
- Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases
- Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing
- In depth knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlikview, Power BI
- Experience in working with AWS (S3) would be an added advantage
- Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions
- Experience in working with stakeholders to assess potential risks
- Experience in analysing existing tools and databases and providing software solution recommendations
- Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms
- High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases
- Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills
- Understanding of addressing and metadata standards
- Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations
- Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets
- Understanding of predictive modelling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms
Key Performance Areas:
Data Management:
- Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity
- Managing users and user roles
- Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary
- Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets
- Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines
- Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata
- Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization
- Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems
- Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing
- Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols, and standards
Data Analysis:
- Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved
- Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports
- Leverage data to find new ways of analysing key metrics
- Identify, analyse and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Understand the business data flows and consumption of data in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas of improvement
Development:
- Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation
- Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems
- Stakeholder Engagement – engage with stakeholders to define the requirements that would meet the specific needs of a business problem
- Actioning and delivering on areas identified through stakeholder engagements and own insights
- Data Integration – writing code
- Build analytical products that promote access to data and accelerate the time to insight
- Establish automated data processes and track key performance indicators (KPI)
- Participate in post-implementation reviews of development
Reporting:
- Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines
- Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements
- Generating reports from single or multiple systems
- Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports
- Training end-users on new reports and dashboards
Desired Skills:
- Degree
- Data Analysis
- Data manipulation
- Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Growing Retail Compnay is expanding and looking for an experienced Data Analyst who comes from a Retail or Credit Risk background