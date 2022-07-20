Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Main purpose of the position:

Source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited University or College

Minimum 3-5 year’s work experience as a Data Analyst from a Retail or Credit Finance background essential

Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python

Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation

Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases

Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing

In depth knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlikview, Power BI

Experience in working with AWS (S3) would be an added advantage

Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions

Experience in working with stakeholders to assess potential risks

Experience in analysing existing tools and databases and providing software solution recommendations

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms

High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills

Understanding of addressing and metadata standards

Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations

Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets

Understanding of predictive modelling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms

Key Performance Areas:

Data Management:

Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity

Managing users and user roles

Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary

Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines

Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata

Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization

Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems

Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing

Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols, and standards

Data Analysis:

Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved

Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports

Leverage data to find new ways of analysing key metrics

Identify, analyse and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Understand the business data flows and consumption of data in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas of improvement

Development:

Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation

Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems

Stakeholder Engagement – engage with stakeholders to define the requirements that would meet the specific needs of a business problem

Actioning and delivering on areas identified through stakeholder engagements and own insights

Data Integration – writing code

Build analytical products that promote access to data and accelerate the time to insight

Establish automated data processes and track key performance indicators (KPI)

Participate in post-implementation reviews of development

Reporting:

Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines

Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements

Generating reports from single or multiple systems

Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports

Training end-users on new reports and dashboards

Desired Skills:

Degree

Data Analysis

Data manipulation

Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Growing Retail Compnay is expanding and looking for an experienced Data Analyst who comes from a Retail or Credit Risk background

Learn more/Apply for this position