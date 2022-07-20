eCommerce Specialist/Data Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

A fast-paced & forward-thinking Advertising Agency seeks a solutions-driven professional with at least 3+ years hands-on experience managing and maintaining eCommerce websites/portals to fill the dual role of an eCommerce Specialist/Data Analyst. Joining it’s Joburg team, you will head up the eCommerce division and lead the team in creating smart, results-driven eCommerce campaigns for blue chip clients, utitilising data from prior campaigns to inform current/future campaigns and ensuring all Digital Marketing channels are used to drive conversion. The successful candidate must possess a Degree/Higher Degree in Data Science/Data Analytics or other Quantitative field, be able to develop live dashboards and familiar with web design. You must have knowledge of various platforms and online sales strategies that can be used to conduct digital sales or website conversions and strong knowledge of the eCommerce space including marketing strategies, various leading eCommerce websites, product development, competitive strategies, consumer research, industry trends and usability best practices.

Head up the eCommerce team and be responsible for leading the team in –

Creating smart, results-driven eCommerce campaigns for blue chip clients.

Develop ever-evolving strategies to ensure continual success.

Use data from previous campaigns to inform current/future campaigns

Using all channels of Digital Marketing to drive conversion.

A Degree/Higher Degree in a Quantitative field, including specialised degrees in Data Science or Data Analytics.

Minimum of 3+ years’ experience in a fast-paced, eCommerce business.

Hands-on experience in managing and maintaining eCommerce websites/portals.

Knowledgeable of the eCommerce space that includes marketing strategies, various leading eCommerce websites, product development, competitive strategies, consumer research, industry trends and usability best practices.

Knowledge of various platforms and online sales strategies that can be used to conduct digital sales or website conversions.

Familiarity with web design and a keen eye for detail.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

The ability to develop live dashboards.

Marketing

Web Content Writing

Web Design

Marketing Strategies

Data Mining

Data Analysis

Data Visualisation

Experience with Machine Learning.

