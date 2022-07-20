Senior Automation Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Role Purpose

To create, debug, verify, maintain and update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement.

Responsibilities

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.

Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies.

Conduct test plans by unpacking the requirements which include regression testing, system analysis and reviews.

Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts

Conduct systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, testing and security and performance assessments across user interfaces.

Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment.

Create test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts.

Execute all test activities for allocated projects by conducting test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off and ensure alignment between test environment and production environment.

Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis.

Design content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.

Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.

Additional Requirements

Preference will be given to candidates that meet the following criteria:

• Java experience.

• Selenium and UI Automation experience.

• SQL experience preferred.

Desired Skills:

Java

Selenium

SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

