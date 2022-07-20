Systems Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jul 20, 2022

  • Include primary accomplishments, products, and services, who benefits from them and how to support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services

QALIFICTIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5_ or equivalent qualification)
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprise scale security solutions.
  • Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.
  • Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:

o Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals
o Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate
o ITIL Foundation

  • Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat Protection, and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set

POSITIONS OUTPUT

  • Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.
  • Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.
  • Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.
  • Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.
  • Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and
  • protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.
  • Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.
  • Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.
  • Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the company
  • Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments
  • Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.
  • Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines
  • Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed
  • Document issues and track progress in ticketing system
  • Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning
  • Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring
  • Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems
  • Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals
  • Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others
  • Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals
  • Commitment to professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies)
  • Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well
  • Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events (A leads to B leads to C leads to D)
  • Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance
  • Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.
  • Tenacity – Anticipates and takes action to create an opportunity or avoid future crisis, looking ahead within a three-month time frame

Desired Skills:

  • IT systems
  • software services
  • ICT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position