Systems Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- Include primary accomplishments, products, and services, who benefits from them and how to support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services
QALIFICTIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5_ or equivalent qualification)
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprise scale security solutions.
- Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.
- Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:
o Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals
o Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate
o ITIL Foundation
- Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat Protection, and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set
POSITIONS OUTPUT
- Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.
- Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.
- Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.
- Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.
- Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and
- protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.
- Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.
- Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.
- Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the company
- Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments
- Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.
- Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines
- Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed
- Document issues and track progress in ticketing system
- Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning
- Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring
- Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems
- Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals
- Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others
- Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals
- Commitment to professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies)
- Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well
- Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events (A leads to B leads to C leads to D)
- Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance
- Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.
- Tenacity – Anticipates and takes action to create an opportunity or avoid future crisis, looking ahead within a three-month time frame
