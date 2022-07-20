Systems Integration Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding environment.
Qualifications
Matric IT-related tertiary qualification
Certified IBM Websphere MQ administrator
Linux or Windows certification
Experience
Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
Min 5 Years working with IBM Websphere Broker and MQ
Min 5 Years working with SQL databases (preferable not essential) Min 5 Years Production and standby support
Min 5 Years Custom scripting
Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
Min 5 Years of Incident management
Min 3 YearsDevOps duties Min 3 Years Mentoring
Knowledge and Skills
SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)
SDLC Agile Methodologies(SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)
System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)
Process engineering
Scripting Production
Infrastructure Support Production
Application Systems Support V
Virtualization LAN and WAN Infrastructure
security (Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates) Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP,& HTTPS
Enterprise Integration Patterns
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Mysql
- SDLC
- LEAN
- Kanban
- Scrum
- Linux
- HTTP