C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases)

Code Reviews.

Deployment and unit test own code

Solution Architecture with input from technical lead.

Ensure the delivery of quality solutions.

Technical support, mentoring and coaching of fellow developers in the development team.

Provide technical inputs in meetings.

Technical documentation – create, maintain and review fellow developer documentation.

Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality.

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.

Desired Skills:

Docker

AzureDevops

C#

Containerisation

DevExpress

Couchbase DB

Json-Path

Mysql

MariaDB

Oracle

Cosmos

.Net 4.5+

.Net Core

MS-SQL Server

Stored procedures

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A digital transformation that get things done and enjoy doing it. They embrace diversity and inclusion.

